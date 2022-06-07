Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip

Double-check your credit card for potential insurance coverage
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Summer is almost here and for many, travel is right around the corner. When it comes to those big-ticket trips, deciding on travel insurance can be a tough decision. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa spoke with Sara Rathner from NerdWallet about what she suggests and whether the added cost is worth it.

“A lot of travel insurance policies have actually added COVID specific coverage to many of their policies,” Rathner said. “And that’s a good thing because typically known problems like pandemics are not covered.”

She said that COVID-specific language gives you a little bit of extra protection if COVID is the reason your trip gets canceled or delayed or cut short.

NerdWallet also suggests if you are planning a very expensive trip and you’ve pre-paid for a lot of it, it could be worth looking into travel insurance. But first make sure your travel rewards credit card doesn’t already cover you and come with trip insurance.

“There’s still lots of flexibility when it comes to booking airfare, hotels and rental cars,” said Rathner. “You might be able to get your money back or reschedule without paying an extra fee.”

@2022 InvestigateTV

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business

Latest News

Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
A medical journal reports certain rectal cancer patients saw complete remission in a recent...
Report: Cancer trial delivers complete remission for all patients
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
It’s $150 entry fee per person which includes lunch, dinner, green fees and golf cart
Mankato Area Children In Need holding annual Golf Classic
.
Turtle watch resources and awareness for drivers