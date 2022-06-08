Bricelyn company takes customers from farm to fashion

BRICELYN, Minn. (KEYC) - From a farm in southern Minnesota, Paulette Legred started Lis’n Farm to Fashion.

The company offers natural hair and body products, with ingredients grown locally in Minnesota.

Legred combined her two passions as a life-long hairdresser who grew up and still lives on a working farm.

“The respect for the farm and the legacy we leave on the farm is transported and included in the legacy of Lis’n. It combines the best of both worlds,” said Paulette Legred, CEO and founder of Salon Lab Professional LLC.

For local stylists and buyers, it is more than another hair product. It brings pride to know that it is a southern Minnesota woman-owned business and that the products come from their own communities.

“It means that when I know we are using soybeans and corn, I know that it could come out of my neighbor’s field. That means a lot to the economy in these small areas. We need to be able to support one another. That is such a great way we could do that,” explained Mandy Huntingtongroe, owner of Huntington Barbers of Blue Earth.

When it comes to hair and body, one of their top goals is to make life easier for their customers by providing multitasking products, while keeping diverse hair and skin types in mind.

“Not only multitasking but multicultural as well. We have families that are multicultural and have many different hair types. So the same product defrizzes and thermal protects, and it is awesome on all hairs. That makes life easier for everyone,” Legred added.

Some of the ingredients include protein from sheep wool, corn and soy, all of which are grown in Minnesota.

Every single body and hair item is also shipped directly from their farm in Bricelyn to customers all over the country.

“Don’t put anything in there that isn’t doing something. So every ingredient in our product is actually benefiting your hair and doing something for your hair,” said Legred.

