Childcare substitutes now offered in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A first-ever childcare substitute program is introduced to New Ulm. The program trains substitutes to keep at-home daycares open for business, in cases of unexpected emergencies or appointments. When she heard about the opportunity, Susan Fletcher became the first substitute to join the program.

“You have to have somewhere for your kid to go during the day. And I understand there’s kind of a shortage for that nationwide. So, there’s just a need for more daycare providers, daycare provider and substitute Susan Fletcher said.

Based on the nationwide and city-wide shortages for childcare, the New Ulm Economic Development Authority partnered with the Brown County Licensing Department to develop the substitute program.

“It’s important to parents, but it’s also important to employers. Employers are having a hard time filling their open job positions the way it is. And then to have staff take time off because they need to stay home with their kids because their provider closed for the day, that puts a burden on our area providers as well,” housing coordinator for the economic development authority Heather Bregel said.

The goal of the childcare substitute program is to keep at-home daycares open and parents working, without interrupting or altering schedules.

“So, we don’t want our providers to get frustrated that they can never take a day off or to go run their errands or do the things they need to do for their own life,” Bregel said.

The program is open to anyone 18 and older, and training will be offered and reimbursed to substitutes who want to join.

“I really don’t have a specific background in that, but I like tiny humans. And there’s a need, so I thought I’d try it. It’s fun,” Fletcher said.

