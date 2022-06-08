Fairmont City Council discusses rezoning near Lake George

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont community members packed inside the city’s Council Chambers Tuesday to discuss the potential rezoning of a 93-acre area of land north of George Lake and west of Holland Street.

“I looked at the proposal. There has been a lot of buzz about it on social media, but I looked at the proposal and came out tonight because I felt like I needed to come out and put in my two cents worth,” Fairmont resident Jay Mayard said.

The rezoning would turn the area of land from an R1 single-family residential zone to a B1 neighborhood businesses zone, which would make the area a mixed-use neighborhood that would combine small-scale commercial uses and residential and institutional uses.

In this case, it would include turning part of the land into a camping area, adding a restaurant and more residential homes.

“I haven’t talked to too many people in this city that are opposed to a campground. I think that is something that everybody wants is a campground, you just have to do it right, and I think that is what a lot of citizens said here tonight,” said Peter Bode, a planning and zoning official for the City of Fairmont.

The public spent the majority of the meeting voicing their concerns about the rezoning and the changes it would bring to the city, including increased traffic in their residential streets.

“The problem is, the proposal, as presented, is poorly framed because it doesn’t consider the access issues to the site,” Mayard added.

After the public comments, deliberation began among council members, who ultimately voted to decline the request for the rezoning.

But the topic isn’t settled; the council will be readdressing the topic at a later when changes can be made and a more complete plan has been introduced.

“We need to go back and look at the design and whether or not we can be more specific and bring a more complete plan to the commission,” said Brandon Edmundson, an attorney at Krahmer, Shaffer, & Edmundson LTD in Fairmont who also represents Carlson Walters Group, LLC.

