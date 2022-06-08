Janesville no longer using generator after power outage

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for Janesville residents,

The city is now no longer using a generator after a power outage earlier in the week.

The city is waiting on a part currently in production which is expected to be delivered around June 20th.

At this time, the city does not anticipate any further interruptions in electrical services for residents.

