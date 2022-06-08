Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Janesville no longer using generator after power outage

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Good news for Janesville residents,

The city is now no longer using a generator after a power outage earlier in the week.

The city is waiting on a part currently in production which is expected to be delivered around June 20th.

At this time, the city does not anticipate any further interruptions in electrical services for residents.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is stopping in Mankato today with a request for state...
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today
It's your friendly neighborhood KEYC Digital Content Producer, Hal, here. Growing up, I was...
QOTD (Results)
Janesville no longer using generator after power outage
Janesville no longer using generator after power outage