Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

Police have arrested a man, Pablo Nava Jaimes, for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. According to a criminal complaint, he fled at speeds near 100 mph. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a state trooper tried to stop Pablo Nava Jaimes for speeding in St. Paul.

According to a criminal complaint, he fled at speeds near 100 mph.

He fired a shot at the trooper and fired at officers who joined the chase in White Bear Lake.

Jaimes finally stopped the car and he and his wife tried to run away on foot before officers captured them.

