Mankato United works to find chemistry on, off the pitch

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato United is off to a solid start this season after going 1-1 in the first two matches of the 2022 Women’s Premier Soccer League campaign.

One challenge of having a roster full of players from different programs is trying to find that chemistry.

”[It was a] good first win to just kind of get that first game under our belts, get acclimated to how everyone plays. Dust off the cleats and get used to it again,” forward Jenny Vetter said.

For Mankato United, it’s year three in the WPSL. The squad is primarily made up of collegiate players looking to add to their game ahead of the fall season.

“I think we’ve built a really strong community here, bringing in a lot of different girls. We have our first international player here, which is amazing to see. We’re seeing a lot of different players from other states coming in. Really great program and just building it’s been great,” said midfielder Nadia Lowery, who plays at the college level for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

The mix of players brings different styles to the fold as Mankato United implements all the pieces into its brand of football, which is an exciting up-tempo style of play.

“It’s always good to reset with Mankato United. It’s an opportunity to play for fun, play with different people that challenge you in a different way than your college team does,” added Vetter, who plays for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

United’s last took the field Friday against Sioux Falls City FC, one of the league’s newest teams in a time when the sport is growing across the nation.

“It’s great for women’s soccer, seeing that growth, seeing that we’re getting equal pay, having more girls want to play. Having that community, essentially seeing all these teams pop up. We’ve had three or four new WPSL teams join our league this summer. It’s incredible, if we can continue that growth across the United States, it’ll be great for women’s soccer,” Lowery added.

United currently sits fifth in the league table after a 3-2 comeback victory on opening day against Joy AC and a 2-1 loss to Sioux Falls City Friday.

Mankato United will return to the pitch against winless Manitou FC at 7 p.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran College. The game will also be broadcast live on Eleven Sports.

