Mayo Clinic Health System discourages screen time

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System announced an initiative to encourage people to spend less time looking at screens.

The clinic offers a free checklist of 100 activities that challenge participants to complete at least 30 by the end of the summer.

Medical experts said that a high amount of screen time can lead to a less active lifestyle and obesity and that the focus of the initiative is to encourage people to stay active and healthy.

”You know, if you’re using your screen to do something like a yoga video off of YouTube, that is very different from somebody who is just sitting there and just watching videos of whatever people watch all the time. Where you’re just sitting there and not being active,” said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System - Northridge.

Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System’s website to register and complete the challenge.

