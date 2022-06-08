Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state lawmakers.

Ellison is asking the Legislature for $1.8 million in funding for seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide county attorneys with increased criminal prosecution.

According to Ellison’s office, just over half of all county attorney offices in Minnesota have three attorneys or less.

He also notes that in the last three years, the State Attorney General’s Office has had to take more than 40 cases of violent crimes due to county attorney offices not having enough time or resources to do so.

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad will also take part in today’s conference.

