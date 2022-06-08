New summer bus routes introduced to the Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation introduces two new summer bus routes to Mankato.

The developed buses are called “Kato Go Play” and the “River Valley Ride.” Each bus route is designed to take people to Mankato area parks, swimming pools, libraries, museums, and other places of interest for summer activities. “Kato Go Play” circles around Mankato, and “River Valley Ride” stays close to the Minnesota river.

This is the first summer bus program introduced in Mankato, and the buses are expected to run from June til August.

“We heard from many of our community members that they were wanting the opportunity to use our bus system to go to places of interests during the summer. So, we listened to that, came up with a couple of routes, and we’re willing to give it a try- and we’ll see how the customers react to it. We’ll see if our community doesn’t enjoy it as much as we enjoyed planning it,” associate director of transportation planning services Shawn Schloesser said.

The two summer bus routes will run on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the bus routes and live bus tracking, call 311 or visit the City of Mankato website.

