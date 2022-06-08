Quiet, comfortable weather continues

Quiet, comfortable weather will continue for the next couple of days. Highs will remain in the 70s through the rest of the week, with just a slight chance of scattered showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. Our weather pattern will begin to change by early next week as both temperatures and humidity start to climb. Of course, with the increase in heat and humidity will come an increased chance of thunderstorms and that trend will continue well into next week.

Clouds will gradually decrease through the rest of this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temps dropping into the low 50s by daybreak Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a slight chance of scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm Thursday night into early Friday morning. Friday will be very similar to Thursday. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms possible late Saturday into Saturday night. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

We will return to more June-like weather next week. Temps and humidity will go up and that will bring an increased chance of thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.