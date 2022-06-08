Racing suspects sought Mankato Public Safety after head-on collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating an apparent street race that left another driver with severe injuries.

Mankato Public Safety says Justin Welch was Westbound on Glenwood Ave. near Parkway Drive around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle collided head-on with another driver while trying to avoid the vehicles racing.

According to Welch’s family, his hip was completely shattered and broke every vertebrae in his back and is undergoing surgery today in Rochester.

They also state that the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt in one of the vehicles.

