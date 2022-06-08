Shower Chances, Above Average Temperatures

We will be warming up to the mid 70s today, with an increasing chance of rain this afternoon.

Good news ahead for those of you who have been patiently waiting for summer weather. Today, we’re starting off with some comfortable temperatures which will gradually warm up into the mid 70s as the day progresses. We’re expecting a high of 75, which is right around average for today. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, so we will still have some sun, with increasing clouds this afternoon. Our low tonight will be 52, and winds are coming from the north, northwest 10-15mph.

Along with these summer temperatures we also have a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms later today, but we are not expecting anything severe with these showers.

Tomorrow, we will see a similar pattern with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with another chance of showers in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s until this weekend, when we start warming up to reach the 80s early next week.

