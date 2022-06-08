St. Louis County man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN -- A St. Louis County man is behind bars seven months after a deadly drug overdose.

In November 2021, authorities found Kaylee Englin’s body in Midway Township.

They determined the 28-year-old died of an overdose involving brorphine, fentanyl, morphine, and an animal tranquilizer.

A local task force investigated and found Cordaro Ware allegedly sold her the drugs.

A judge issued a warrant for the 32-year-old in April 2022, and he was just taken into custody Tuesday.

He’s charged with third degree murder.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports fentanyl is taking a deadly toll on our communities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 36 opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis County in 2020.

60 percent of those deaths involved a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and can be lethal in very small quantities.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says they often see it mixed with, or marketed as, another drug.

You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Association’s 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 to be connected to services.

