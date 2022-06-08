Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Louis County man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

generic image of prison
generic image of prison(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, MN -- A St. Louis County man is behind bars seven months after a deadly drug overdose.

In November 2021, authorities found Kaylee Englin’s body in Midway Township.

They determined the 28-year-old died of an overdose involving brorphine, fentanyl, morphine, and an animal tranquilizer.

A local task force investigated and found Cordaro Ware allegedly sold her the drugs.

A judge issued a warrant for the 32-year-old in April 2022, and he was just taken into custody Tuesday.

He’s charged with third degree murder.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports fentanyl is taking a deadly toll on our communities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 36 opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis County in 2020.

60 percent of those deaths involved a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.

Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and can be lethal in very small quantities.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says they often see it mixed with, or marketed as, another drug.

You can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Association’s 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 to be connected to services.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Man Arrested In Minnesota In Alabama Slaying
FILE - Mankato Public Safety says Justin Welch was Westbound on Glenwood Ave. near Parkway...
Racing suspects sought Mankato Public Safety after head-on collision
FILE - St. Peter police arrested three juveniles in connection with thefts of items from dozens...
Three juveniles arrested in connection to stolen items from St. Peter vehicles
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers