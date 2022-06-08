Three juveniles arrested in connection to stolen items from St. Peter vehicles
Published: Jun. 8, 2022
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter police arrested three juveniles in connection with thefts of items from dozens of vehicles.
The police department says nearly 60-70 unlocked vehicles were burglarized, last night.
According to law enforcement, the suspects fled before being apprehended.
Officers also recovered a handgun from one of the suspects who claimed they had taken it from a vehicle.
St. Peter police asks residents to check security footage from last night and report any missing items.
