Three juveniles arrested in connection to stolen items from St. Peter vehicles

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter police arrested three juveniles in connection with thefts of items from dozens of vehicles.

The police department says nearly 60-70 unlocked vehicles were burglarized, last night.

According to law enforcement, the suspects fled before being apprehended.

Officers also recovered a handgun from one of the suspects who claimed they had taken it from a vehicle.

St. Peter police asks residents to check security footage from last night and report any missing items.

