Arrests made in thefts from unlocked cars in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - In St. Peter, authorities there ask residents to keep a closer eye on their vehicle after a string of thefts from unlocked cars.

The Saint Peter Police Department have made several arrests of juveniles in the area, including three Tuesday night in connection to the thefts.

Police have recovered many stolen belongings but have not been able to locate the owners. The Police Department is asking anyone who believes they are missing items to call the department at (507) 931-1550.

Law enforcement tends to see an uptick in residential and personal property thefts during the summer season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.