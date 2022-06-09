Cartwright, Parno receive national track and field honors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Minnesota State Track and Field members have received national honors from the USTFCCA.

Sophomore Denisha Cartwright is the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Chris Parno claimed the Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year honor.

Cartwright won two national titles at this year’s Outdoor National Championships. The sophomore took first in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4-by-1 relay.

Parno helped lead his team to eight All-American honors, as well as three national championships in sprint events.

The Mavericks finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with 57 points.

One of the best seasons in program history ends with the @USTFCCCA central region AOY award! pic.twitter.com/6jYtdHCh27 — 〽️innesota State University T&F/XC (@MinnStTrack) June 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.