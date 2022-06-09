Your Photos
Cartwright, Parno receive national track and field honors

Two Minnesota State Track and Field members have received national honors from the USTFCCA.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two Minnesota State Track and Field members have received national honors from the USTFCCA.

Sophomore Denisha Cartwright is the Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Chris Parno claimed the Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year honor.

Cartwright won two national titles at this year’s Outdoor National Championships. The sophomore took first in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4-by-1 relay.

Parno helped lead his team to eight All-American honors, as well as three national championships in sprint events.

The Mavericks finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships with 57 points.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

