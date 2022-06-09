Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fatal motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake

The motorcycle rider was identified as 43-year-old Troy Josef Tabor of Eagle Lake.
The motorcycle rider was identified as 43-year-old Troy Josef Tabor of Eagle Lake.(KFYR-TV)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was found dead after an apparent motorcycle crash in Eagle Lake on Wednesday.

A 911 call was placed by some concerned citizens after they discovered an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south side of Eagle Lake.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 43-year-old Troy Josef Tabor of Eagle Lake.

Deputies arrived along with Eagle Lake Police and Fire and Mayo Ambulance personnel. Lifesaving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful.

According to authorities, Tabor was riding a 2002 Yamaha V Star alone and may have lost control on the gravel road and been ejected causing his injuries.

Tabor was not wearing a helmet and did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Christopher Brown, who has been interim Dean of the university’s College of Arts and Humanities...
MSU Mankato names Dean for new college
FILE - In St. Peter, authorities there ask residents to keep a closer eye on their vehicle...
Arrests made in thefts from unlocked cars in St. Peter
In St. Peter, authorities there ask residents to keep a closer eye on their vehicle after a...
Arrests made in thefts from unlocked cars in St. Peter
Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and some warm temperatures with a chance of some...
KEYC News Now Forecast Update 6-9-22