Former Hawkeye Gatens joins Iowa men’s basketball coaching staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Hawkeye Matt Gatens is joining Fran McCaffery’s staff as an assistant coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes’ basketball team.

Gatens is replacing Kirk Speraw, who announced his retirement last month.

“Matt was a respected leader on my first two teams as Iowa’s head coach,” McCaffery said in a press release. “I could tell right away that he exhibited all the necessary attributes to be a successful coach. Since transitioning to the coaching profession, Matt has gained valuable experience working on the staffs at Auburn and Drake. He will have an immediate impact on our program.”

Gatens said he’s looking forward to competing for championships in a place he calls home.

“I have an incredible amount of respect for what coach McCaffery, his staff and players have built in Iowa City,” Gatens said. “It’s a privilege to now work for my former coach and someone who I have looked up to since he started here 12 years ago.”

Gatens was a starter for the Hawkeyes from 2009-2012, with his last two season being McCaffery’s first two as head coach.

He spent the past four seasons on Drake’s coaching staff.

