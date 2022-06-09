Your Photos
Heat and humidity will return for the weekend

Scattered t-storms possible
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Generally quiet, comfortable weather will continue for at least another day and then we will crank up the heat and humidity as we head through the weekend and into next week. As you might expect, with the heat and humidity will come a better chance of scattered thunderstorms and that will be a trend that will continue into next week.

Clouds will gradually increase through the rest of this afternoon, with a few scattered showers possible across far western and southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon, with some locations south of I-90 reaching the low 80s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

Friday will be very similar to today. Partly cloudy with a light breeze and highs back in the upper 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Friday afternoon; however, at this time severe weather is not expected.

The weekend will definitely feel more like summer. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and more humid with highs in the 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Saturday night and again on Sunday night. As of now, the overall severe weather threat is low, but that could change. Stay with us for updates throughout the weekend.

Warm, humid weather will continue into next week, with scattered thunderstorms possible just about every day/night through at least Wednesday. Long range models are hinting at warmer,drier weather by late next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

