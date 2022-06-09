Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration coming to Mankato, St. Peter

Destiny Owens and Bethany Truman are bringing the celebration to the Mankato area.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration is right around the corner.

Destiny Owens and Bethany Truman are bringing the celebration to the Mankato area.

It’s a two-day event that will kick off June 17 with Youth Night at the Mankato Family YMCA. The event will be open to all ages Saturday and will be held at the St. Peter High School.

Some activities include a business expo, fashion show, art exhibit, and basketball tournament.

”We really would really appreciate everyone coming out and enjoy celebrating Juneteenth with all of us because we know that within our communities there is nothing better than being a community and enjoying a fun day together,” said Destiny Owens, founder and CEO of True Essentials Consulting.

“We thank you so much for all the support that we have received and we are just excited to see all of you and welcome you at this event,” said Bethany Truman, southern Minnesota representative of the Minnesota Hip-Hop Coalition.

Visit the event’s website for more information and details.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration coming to Mankato, St. Peter
They teamed up with Greater Mankato Area United Way to raise money for their campaign goal
Taylor Corp takes on the Ice Bucket Challenge
Taylor Corp takes on the Ice Bucket Challenge
Each bus route is designed to take people to Mankato area parks, swimming pools, libraries,...
New summer bus routes introduced to the Mankato area