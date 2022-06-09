Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration coming to Mankato, St. Peter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The inaugural Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration is right around the corner.

Destiny Owens and Bethany Truman are bringing the celebration to the Mankato area.

It’s a two-day event that will kick off June 17 with Youth Night at the Mankato Family YMCA. The event will be open to all ages Saturday and will be held at the St. Peter High School.

Some activities include a business expo, fashion show, art exhibit, and basketball tournament.

”We really would really appreciate everyone coming out and enjoy celebrating Juneteenth with all of us because we know that within our communities there is nothing better than being a community and enjoying a fun day together,” said Destiny Owens, founder and CEO of True Essentials Consulting.

“We thank you so much for all the support that we have received and we are just excited to see all of you and welcome you at this event,” said Bethany Truman, southern Minnesota representative of the Minnesota Hip-Hop Coalition.

Visit the event’s website for more information and details.

