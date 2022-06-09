More kid events added to Friday’s set list during Grandma’s Marathon weekend

DULUTH, MN-- Grab the kids for a fun-filled Grandma’s Marathon weekend in Duluth!

The Young Athletes Foundation (YAF) is putting on the first-ever Festival for Kids this year.

Families can head to Bayfront Festival Park Friday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

Events include:

Meet Viktor the Viking and the Cheerleaders

Live Animals (weather permitting) and Giant Inflatables

Climbing Wall (ages 4 and older only)

Weight-Assisted Treadmill

Balloon Animals and Bike Demos

Face Painting and Bounce House Inflatables

For more information on additional YAF races during Grandma’s weekend, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.