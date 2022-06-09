Your Photos
More kid events added to Friday’s set list during Grandma’s Marathon weekend

By Molly Wasche
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- Grab the kids for a fun-filled Grandma’s Marathon weekend in Duluth!

The Young Athletes Foundation (YAF) is putting on the first-ever Festival for Kids this year.

Families can head to Bayfront Festival Park Friday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m.

Events include:

  • Meet Viktor the Viking and the Cheerleaders
  • Live Animals (weather permitting) and Giant Inflatables
  • Climbing Wall (ages 4 and older only)
  • Weight-Assisted Treadmill
  • Balloon Animals and Bike Demos
  • Face Painting and Bounce House Inflatables

For more information on additional YAF races during Grandma’s weekend, click here.

