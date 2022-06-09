More kid events added to Friday’s set list during Grandma’s Marathon weekend
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN-- Grab the kids for a fun-filled Grandma’s Marathon weekend in Duluth!
The Young Athletes Foundation (YAF) is putting on the first-ever Festival for Kids this year.
Families can head to Bayfront Festival Park Friday, June 17, from noon to 4 p.m.
Events include:
- Meet Viktor the Viking and the Cheerleaders
- Live Animals (weather permitting) and Giant Inflatables
- Climbing Wall (ages 4 and older only)
- Weight-Assisted Treadmill
- Balloon Animals and Bike Demos
- Face Painting and Bounce House Inflatables
For more information on additional YAF races during Grandma’s weekend, click here.
