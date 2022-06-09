Your Photos
MSU Mankato names Dean for new college

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato has officially announced who will serve as dean of the newly created College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

Christopher Brown, who has been interim Dean of the university’s College of Arts and Humanities since July of 2021 will begin his new role as Dean of College of Humanities & Social Sciences effective July 1.

Brown was chosen from a competitive pool of applicants from across the nation to lead the new college and its 18 departments.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

