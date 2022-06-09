Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Potential intruder confronted outside elementary school in Alabama, superintendent says

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An elementary school in central Alabama went into lockdown Thursday after police confronted a man on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the school, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “police incident” in a Facebook post.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching the doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The kids were bused to the nearby high school, and parents were called to pick them up.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study