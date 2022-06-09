Rain Chance This Evening

Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and some warm temperatures with a chance of some scattered showers later this evening.

Today will look very similar to yesterday, with increasing temperatures into the high 70s as the day progresses, and a good bit of sun with some clouds moving in. If you did not have a chance to spend some time outside yesterday, you definitely can today. We are expecting a high of 78, with some light wind. Later in the evening, we may see some scattered showers, especially in southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. So if you’re in these areas, you might want to grab an umbrella if you’ll be out and about around dinner time in case the rain decides to scatter on top of you.

Tonight we will see a low around 55 degrees, and a similar story tomorrow, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s.

This weekend we are expecting some scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we may be a little bit wet, but the good news is we are not expecting severe thunderstorms at this time. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s and will stick around into next week.

