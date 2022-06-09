Redemption Tour: Nicollet overcomes last year’s shortcoming for first state-tournament berth since 1984

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet softball redemption tour is on it’s way to a fairytale ending. The Raiders are seeded first in the Class A state tournament with an exceptional 21-2 record. But, despite being the team to beat, the success is new territory.

“It feels amazing. You know, last year, we got to the section final, we came out of the losers bracket, but this year we wanted to come out of Saturday undefeated, we did that. We knew we just had to win one game today and we got it done and it’s an amazing feeling knowing that we’re going to state after 38 years,” said Nicollet senior shortstop, pitcher Marah Hulke.

All the trials in those 38 seasons, including last year’s section finals loss, led Nicollet to this moment.

“Going into the entire season, we knew this was our goal and we’ve been working hard. I just think that coming into this moment, we were a lot more prepared than we were a lot more prepared last year and we were ready to step up and play some good ball,” Raiders’ senior utility player Hayley Selby said.

Lockdown pitching, between seniors Marah Hulke and Hayley Selby, backed by reliable defense are the keys behind Nicollet holding opponents to three or less runs in all but one game this year.

The Raiders also added additional Class AA opponents to their regular-season schedule to train for the mental game that comes with the playoffs.

“I’d say Nicollet is pretty dang lucky to have two incredibly good pitchers and this year, the difference between that and last year was they trusted the other players and it’s so nice to see. The pitchers will just pitch, let the ball go and not try to do too much,” head Nicollet softball coach Brianna Eldred said.

Along with defense, bats continue to shine for Nicollet when it matters most, recently outscoring teams in the Section 2A tournament 34-3.

“As long as we’re hitting and we’re putting the ball in play, we’re very hard to stop. We’re producing a lot of runs, scoring a lot of runs every inning and as long as our defense is on we know our pitching is there to back us up, we might be one of the hardest teams to beat,’ added Hulke.

Nicollet’s trek to winning it all begins Thursday against Menahga at 1 p.m. at Caswell Park.

