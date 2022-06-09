St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church offers historical tours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Mankato is selling off its rectory, school and parking lot.

Before the change of owners, the church is hosting historical tours, which will be held June 25-26 after mass.

The Palmer House was built in 1861 and purchased by the church in 1942.

For a few years, they taught eight grades in four classrooms inside the house.

They eventually expanded and ended up building a school in front of the house.

”We will open up the two buildings and people can walk through it at their own pace. Maybe just remember their lives in the school. This place, the Palmer House, has great historical significance and people would want to see that,” Father John Quanz said.

Many of the items in the home and school will be available to buy during the farewell sale taking place July 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

