Take a Kid Fishing takes place this weekend

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Take a Kid Fishing weekend is here.

This weekend, Minnesota residents are allowed to fish without licenses as long as they take children 15 or younger along.

Anglers age 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, although, they do have to observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.

“With taking kids you want to keep it simple and make it fun. Get that really small hook, usually number 10-12, and just a little piece of worm and light line and you are going to have a lot of action,” says Jeff Ledermann, supervisor of fish and wildlife education and skills team at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Take a Kid Fishing weekend runs from June 10-12.

