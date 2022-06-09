Taylor Corp takes on the Ice Bucket Challenge

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Taylor Corporation raised money for Greater Mankato Area United Way and the theme of the day was the Ice Bucket Challenge.

“We found out about two seconds before it happened. It was awesome,” said Tara Sikel, vice president of marketing at Taylor Corp.

Participants put their hats in the ring, but the kicker is they didn’t know who would take a little cold bath.

“It was all based on donations from our employees, so the top five donations raised got to take part in the ice bucket challenge,” added Nate Mullikin, group president at Taylor Corp.

Which took Chief Human Resource Officer Carolyn Erickson by surprise.

“Definitely wanted to have a life jacket to keep myself safe. I thought that it might make me feel a little bit warmer, but it definitely did not have that effect.”

Unlike Corporate Controller Eric Wootson who had a little bit of time to mentally prepare.

“People who were rallying together to make sure that I went through some pain today so I had a little bit of a heads-up.”

This is Taylor Corp’s first in-person activity since the pandemic started.

Charlie Whitaker who is the CEO of Taylor Corp, couldn’t be more proud of his company even if it meant cooling off a bit.

“To support United Way and to see us get soaking wet. It is just a lot of fun, and there is a lot of camaraderie that goes on not just today, but every day we come to work.”

The idea for the Ice Bucket Challenge came from inside their own team with Sales Account Manager Kaila Vollmer.

Which was entertaining for not only Taylor Corp’s entire company, but Vollmer as well.

“A lot of times, we do not get to see these people on a regular basis. So, for them to come here and be a great sport about it and get soaked was great.”

