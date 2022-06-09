Your Photos
Twins Come to Deal With Sanchez

New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored...
New York Yankees' Luke Voit, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run that scored Gary Sanchez (24) during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a $9 million, one-year contract. The deal avoids an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees. They traded him to the Twins in March.

HIGHLIGHTS: Waterville vs. Courtland