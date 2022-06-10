Ambassador’s Blues Fest preparing for another successful year

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blues filled festival will be held at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter this Saturday.

Some of the artists playing are Lamont Cranston, Jon McDonald Band and Swamp Poppas.

The event is free to attend and will also have food and drinks available.

Blues Fest representatives say this is a great way to come show community support.

”Blues isn’t a festival that is very common in southern Minnesota and what we have found is that people are actually traveling from other states. To come to our event, last year we had representatives or people from 19 different states come to Blues Fest,”

The event is rain or shine and will start at 11:00 Saturday morning

