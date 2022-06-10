Your Photos
Blue Earth County selects land for new Public Works building

Blue Earth County Public Works is relocating.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County Public Works is relocating.

The new facility will be located on the southeast corner of County Road 16 and 200th Street in Mankato Township.

The county has been exploring land options for more than a year.

They have outgrown the 50-year-old building and are due for a change, especially with the increase in equipment and number of vehicles.

”Not only is the facility really too small for current-day operation and it is in the middle of town, but there are some safety concerns for both the public and our employees. So we really are in need of a new location that allows us to deliver those public work services,” Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said.

County officials hope to start construction next year.

