GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard.

His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he says he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed.

Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments.

