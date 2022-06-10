Granada-Huntley-East-Chain School District potentially changing cell phone policy

GRANADA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Granada-Huntley-East-Chain School District recently met to conduct end of the school year business and is considering changing its cell phone policy.

GHEC school district representatives says they have seen the negative impact that cell phones have had on their students.

Not only the distraction piece, but also the mental health portion of it.

Now, school leaders want to try and allow cell phones during passing and LEAP times only.

If the measure is approved, then students will have to leave their cell phones in their locker.

”They try to compare themselves to everyone on social media. They are trying to be perfect and trying to get that perfect picture and posted for themselves. They have a thing called FOMO or fear of missing out. Another big one that social media makes easier is cyber bullying,” superintendent for the Granada-Huntley-East-Chain School District Doug Storbeck said.

The GHEC school board will vote in July on its cell phone policy.

