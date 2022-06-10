History Made: Nicollet wins Class A state championship
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet softball team made the most of its first Class A State Softball Tournament appearance since 1984.
The Raiders took Moose Lake/Willow River to extra innings and scored the game-winning run in the top of the 8th to win the Class A crown, 3-2.
Nicollet’s senior talents Marah Hulke and Hayley Selbey split duties in the circle, Hulke’s relief efforts earned her the victory.
The Raiders end their season with a 24-2 record, including the state-title victory.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.