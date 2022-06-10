Your Photos
Magers sends Scarlets to state with walk-off home run

By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Section 2AAA Championship game between Mankato West and New Prague lived up to the hype Thursday.

New Prague was on top 3-0 in the 7th inning when Jake Lundquist was able to score on the error to make it 4-0 going into the bottom half of the inning.

Louis Magers was able to bring Mankato back by hitting a three-run home run to send the Scarlets to state with the 5-4 victory.

”I wasn’t even moving, I was just watching it. That was crazy, unreal,” Zander Dittbenner said.

“It all started with my teammates getting on before me. Like we said, next man up mentality. I just happened to be the next piece in the puzzle. Going through it, just trying to hit a line drive, I rolled over a couple in my previous at-bats. Just trying to stay simple,” Magers said.

