Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man dies in farm accident in Redwood County

A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident.
A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident.(Source: MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident Thursday afternoon.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Sundown Township, which is southeastern Redwood County, south of the city of Clements.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says a man was run over by a tractor just after 2:00 Thursday. When first responders arrived, he was in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released pending family notification.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

The city of North Mankato says be alert to possible traffic delays on Lee Boulevard and...
Traffic delays possible in North Mankato due to gas main work
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan
Tourtellotte Pool's opening has been delayed 2 days due to cooler weather and mechanical issues.
Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool opening delayed
Showers will clear out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies
KEYC News Now Forecast Update 6-10-22