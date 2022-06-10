Man dies in farm accident in Redwood County

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man in Redwood County has died following a farm accident Thursday afternoon.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Sundown Township, which is southeastern Redwood County, south of the city of Clements.

In a release, the sheriff’s office says a man was run over by a tractor just after 2:00 Thursday. When first responders arrived, he was in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released pending family notification.

