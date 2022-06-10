Your Photos
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

Mankato Police are asking for help in identifying the drivers of two vehicles that are suspected of causing a crash on Glenwood Avenue on June 4, 2022.(Mankato Public Safety)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries.

Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles downtown Mankato at 9:50 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Police say they were driving at a high rate of speed in the downtown Mankato area and up Cherry Street onto Glenwood Avenue.

Family says Justin Welch collided head-on with another driver while trying to avoid the vehicles racing and his hip was completely shattered and broke every vertebrae in his back.

Police say drivers of the racing vehicles had left the scene before police officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers involved are asked to contact Public Safety at 507-387-8725 or call 911.

