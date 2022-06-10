Mankato West advances to state title game with win over Simley
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West battled Simley Thursday in the Class AAA State Softball bracket, with the winner securing their spot in the championship game.
The Scarlets opened the tournament with a 5-1 win over Monticello, while Simley edged St. Anthony Village 3-2.
Lydia Banse would come up big for the Scarlets with a game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 7th inning for the 4-3 victory.
Mankato West will play Winona for the Class AAA State Championship at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
