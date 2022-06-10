Your Photos
Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool opening delayed

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The opening of Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool has been delayed for a couple of days.

Originally scheduled to open Friday, June 10, the opening has been postponed until Sunday, June 12 due to recent cool temperatures and mechanical issues.

“It’s important to ensure pool systems are operational and that water temperatures are favorable,” Jim Tatge, Facilities Manager for the City of Mankato said in a release from the city. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to open the pool.”

“Although, it will take a few additional days to open the pool, we’re excited that pool season is here,” said Jose Rosales Yepez, YMCA Aquatics Director in the same release. “Our lifeguards will be prepping over the weekend, and we look forward to welcoming people back to the pool.”

Tourtellotte Pool features an Olympic-sized pool, separate diving area and a heated wading pool for children up to 6-years-old. Lifeguards are on duty and concessions are offered on-site. There is no admission cost to use the pool. View pool hours and safety guidelines.

