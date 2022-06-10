Your Photos
Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over “clean cars” plan

New electric cars are parked at a Tesla delivery location and service center Friday, April 2,...
New electric cars are parked at a Tesla delivery location and service center Friday, April 2, 2021, in Corte Madera, Calif. The president and auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren't buying it and argue now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan.

The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.

The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association filed the complaint with the state Court of Appeals, following unsuccessful attempts at the federal level to block the plan. The group argues that Minnesota doesn’t qualify to adopt the California rules under federal law.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency argues that there’s strong demand for EVs, but many of those vehicles get sent to other states that have already adopted the California standards.

