Minnesota Housing extends HomeHelpMN deadline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Thursday that the application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

According to Minnesota Housing, HomeHelpMN provides $109 million in federal assistance for homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program opened for applications on May 17 and has already received applications from nearly 2,800 households, with requests for funds representing about a third of the available funding.

”There are homeowners out there, and they are stressed if they are behind. This is federal assistance. A program of this magnitude has never been seen before. Anything you can do to help us reach homeowners and help them understand that getting an application at HelpMN could really help them,” Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said.

Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements including income that is below program limits and having past-due eligible expenses.

The income limits for the program vary based on the county of residence and the household size. The full income chart can be found here.

Households do not have to have experienced illness from COVID-19 to be eligible. Instead, they need to have experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship as defined by the Department of Treasury. This may mean an increase in expenses including healthcare, housing, childcare or a reduction in income from job loss, reduced hours, inability to work, or other causes related to the pandemic.

Applications for assistance can be submitted online here and over the phone at 800-388-3226. The website and application are available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.

The call center supports these languages and more. Call Center hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

