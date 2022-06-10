Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Housing extends HomeHelpMN deadline

Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Thursday that the application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho announced Thursday that the application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

According to Minnesota Housing, HomeHelpMN provides $109 million in federal assistance for homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program opened for applications on May 17 and has already received applications from nearly 2,800 households, with requests for funds representing about a third of the available funding.

”There are homeowners out there, and they are stressed if they are behind. This is federal assistance. A program of this magnitude has never been seen before. Anything you can do to help us reach homeowners and help them understand that getting an application at HelpMN could really help them,” Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said.

Homeowners must meet eligibility requirements including income that is below program limits and having past-due eligible expenses.

The income limits for the program vary based on the county of residence and the household size. The full income chart can be found here.

Households do not have to have experienced illness from COVID-19 to be eligible. Instead, they need to have experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship as defined by the Department of Treasury. This may mean an increase in expenses including healthcare, housing, childcare or a reduction in income from job loss, reduced hours, inability to work, or other causes related to the pandemic.

Applications for assistance can be submitted online here and over the phone at 800-388-3226. The website and application are available in English, Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.

The call center supports these languages and more. Call Center hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Power outage
City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

Latest News

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction
Lakes Area News: Proposed Milford project resurrecting countywide airport discussions
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6, ‘attempted coup’
FILE - A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27...
Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years