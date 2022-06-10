Your Photos
Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on “Jeopardy!”

A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600.

He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’ " Ahasic said the Boston Tea Party, which was the correct response.

His fourth episode is set to air Thursday afternoon.

The 32-year-old Ahasic works in the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office. He’s been a “Jeopardy!” fan since he was a teenager and finally got on the show after applying annually for 15 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

