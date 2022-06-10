Morning Showers Possible, Warm Temperatures Today

This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon.

Not everyone will be seeing rain this morning, but you might want to grab an umbrella on the way out the door. We’re expecting this rain to clear out later this afternoon, leaving behind some clouds. We should see the sun poke through the clouds at times though, and we will still have warm temperatures in the mid to high 70s, with some light winds up to 10mph. Our high for today is 77 degrees.

Tonight, we will stay dry and warm with a low of 62 degrees. Our temperatures will increase tomorrow and throughout the weekend and we will reach the 80s.

Tomorrow, we’re expecting some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon, and we are under a marginal, or level 1 risk for that day. This means that some of these storms may be strong or severe. Possible risks with these storms include hail or strong, damaging winds. Sunday, we are expecting more isolated to scattered storms, but we are not expecting a severe risk at this time.

Starting early next week we will see some above average high temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.