Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Morning Showers Possible, Warm Temperatures Today

Showers will clear out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies
This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This morning we’re seeing some scattered showers around the area, but these showers will clear out this afternoon.

Not everyone will be seeing rain this morning, but you might want to grab an umbrella on the way out the door. We’re expecting this rain to clear out later this afternoon, leaving behind some clouds. We should see the sun poke through the clouds at times though, and we will still have warm temperatures in the mid to high 70s, with some light winds up to 10mph. Our high for today is 77 degrees.

Tonight, we will stay dry and warm with a low of 62 degrees. Our temperatures will increase tomorrow and throughout the weekend and we will reach the 80s.

Tomorrow, we’re expecting some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, becoming scattered in the afternoon, and we are under a marginal, or level 1 risk for that day. This means that some of these storms may be strong or severe. Possible risks with these storms include hail or strong, damaging winds. Sunday, we are expecting more isolated to scattered storms, but we are not expecting a severe risk at this time.

Starting early next week we will see some above average high temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Heat and humidity will return for the weekend
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and some warm temperatures with a chance of some...
Rain Chance This Evening
KEYC Weather
Quiet, comfortable weather continues