Nicollet books ticket to Class A championship game
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Nicollet Raiders have showed no mercy this postseason, recently claiming a 10-0 five-inning win over Menagha.
Now the squad squares off against Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian with a ticket to the championship on the line, where Moose Lake/Willow River awaits.
The Raiders went on to win 4-1 over the Dutchmen to clinch a spot in the Class A title game.
First pitch between Nicollet and Moose Lake/Willow River is at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.