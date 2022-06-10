Your Photos
Summer Youth Internship proving successful for Martin County
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council/Martin County Summer Youth Internship is in full swing.

There are 14 interns in the program, enrolled in colleges across the U.S.

A requirement is that they have to be attending a two to four year college and their family lives in Martin County.

Students are matched with a workplace that is most suitable for their intended career.

The ultimate goal of the program is to bring young people back into the area.

”Actually, where he was interning he got a job there. Instead of those two people moving to the metro area, those two young people. They lived across the street from me in Truman and now they actually built a new home in Martin County and are both living here,” chairman for District 1 Elliot Belgrade said.

Some of the businesses participating in this program are Sweet Financial, Mayo Clinic Health System-Fairmont, and the Martin County Historical Society.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

