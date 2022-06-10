Your Photos
Traffic delays possible in North Mankato due to gas main work

The city of North Mankato says be alert to possible traffic delays on Lee Boulevard and...
The city of North Mankato says be alert to possible traffic delays on Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue due to CenterPoint Energy Construction.(City of North Mankato (custom credit) | City of North Mankato)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is alerting drivers to possible delays due to some construction on natural gas lines.

The city says CenterPoint Energy is installing a new natural gas distribution main at the corner of Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue and that drivers should be on the look out for lane restrictions on Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue while the work takes place.

The project is anticipated to take two to three weeks.

The intersection at Nicollet and Belgrade will be closed for one to two weeks during construction.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

