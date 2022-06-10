Traffic delays possible in North Mankato due to gas main work

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is alerting drivers to possible delays due to some construction on natural gas lines.

The city says CenterPoint Energy is installing a new natural gas distribution main at the corner of Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue and that drivers should be on the look out for lane restrictions on Lee Boulevard and Belgrade Avenue while the work takes place.

The project is anticipated to take two to three weeks.

The intersection at Nicollet and Belgrade will be closed for one to two weeks during construction.

