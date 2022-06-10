Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Warm with scattered storms

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are going to crank up the heat and humidity just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible this weekend. Temps will climb even higher into next week.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible after midnight.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will climb into the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. The overall severe weather threat is low for the upcoming weekend; however, an isolated stronger storm is possible on Saturday. If you’re going to be out and about, take the KEYC weather app along with you. The Weather Team will be watching the weather and will let you know if anything develops.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next week. By Monday and Tuesday, highs will reach the low to mid 90s across southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Once again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Above average temperatures will continue through most of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money

Latest News

Showers will clear out, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies
Morning Showers Possible, Warm Temperatures Today
KEYC Weather
Heat and humidity will return for the weekend
KEYC Weather
KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update
Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and some warm temperatures with a chance of some...
Rain Chance This Evening