Warm with scattered storms

We are going to crank up the heat and humidity just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 80s. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible this weekend. Temps will climb even higher into next week.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible after midnight.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will climb into the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. The overall severe weather threat is low for the upcoming weekend; however, an isolated stronger storm is possible on Saturday. If you’re going to be out and about, take the KEYC weather app along with you. The Weather Team will be watching the weather and will let you know if anything develops.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next week. By Monday and Tuesday, highs will reach the low to mid 90s across southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. Once again, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Above average temperatures will continue through most of next week.

