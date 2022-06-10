Warrant: Off-duty detective wore utility vest, pulled gun on citizen in road range incident

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An off-duty officer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reportedly drew his gun on a citizen after a road rage incident in May, according to a warrant from the department.

Colin Snyder was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law in connection with the incident that occurred on May 19.

LVMPD was called around 2 p.m. that day to reports of a man pointing a gun at a woman in front of her home. The caller said the person identified themselves as a police officer and she thought he may be impersonating law enforcement, the warrant said.

Snyder also reportedly called LVMPD dispatch, saying a driver in the area almost hit him head on. Snyder later told police he couldn’t let the incident down because “it’s my neighborhood” and turned his vehicle around to confront the driver, the warrant said.

He claimed the driver had chased him down, so he went to his home nearby and got his unmarked police vehicle, the warrant said. Snyder also admitted to wearing his police vest, according to LVMPD.

Snyder eventually said he didn’t want to explain the incident further “due to his union advising him not to,” the warrant said. Snyder told police he wanted to press charges against the woman for damaging his vehicle but couldn’t confirm if the indentation near his gas cap was old or new, court documents said.

The other driver had a different account, court documents show.

The woman said the person driving the truck behind her was driving “angry, deranged and aggressive” and said the truck revved loudly behind her. The woman said she got scared, slammed on her brakes and got out of the vehicle to confront the driver, the report said.

She said the man drove up in his Dodge Charger, parked in the middle of the street and was wearing his police vest when he pointed a gun at her, the warrant said. The woman began screaming and ran to a neighbor’s house, the report said.

The woman’s partner tried to talk the guy down and he reportedly said, “I am the police, the police are on their way,” the warrant said. The partner asked Snyder to put the gun away and described him as being in a “trance-like state” during the altercation.

The partner told police she was afraid to reach for her phone and call 911 because Snyder was pointing the gun at them and she thought reaching in her pocket would lead him to shoot, the warrant said.

Surveillance also showed Snyder activate his police sirens on his car for about eight seconds during the altercation as it drove down the street.

“Ultimately, the confrontation was created by Snyder because he re-engaged [redacted] resulted in him taking unreasonable action by pointing his handgun” at the victims, police said in the warrant.

Snyder’s next court hearing was set for July 6.

