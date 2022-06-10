Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival takes place June 10-12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A weekend of water sports, music, and food is in full swing in Worthington.

Worthington Windsurfing Regatta & Music Festival takes place on the beautiful shores of Lake Okabena in Worthington, along Sailboard Beach.

Each year the Regatta strives to promote the windsurfing industry, racing, and recreational sailing for national and international participants. Of course, the music festival is for people to enjoy music. The festival is free to the public. All operating revenue comes from sponsors, registrations, food vendor fees, and beverage sales, so remember to celebrate - and shop - local!

Below is the agenda for the weekend.

Worthington Regatta (Worthington Regatta)

For more information, visit WorthingtonWindsurfing.net.

